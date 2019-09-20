ASU students react to game day parking changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday, the Montgomery Police Department announced some parking changes that will be made during all Alabama State University home football games.
“If I wanted to go get something to eat or just step off campus for a while during home football games, I couldn’t do that without having to walk back," Sarai Cooper, an ASU student, said. “Let’s say I wanted to go to the store, or something like that before the game, I would have to walk with my groceries back.”
Beginning on Saturday, September 21, motorists will not be allowed to park on the following streets around ASU’s campus:
• Grove Street, between Hall Street and South Union
• Lake Street, between Forest Avenue and South Union
• North University Drive, between South Union and the ASU Stadium
• Saint James Street
In addition, effective Friday, Sept. 20, motorists will no longer be allowed to park on Hutchison Street.
Many ASU students said they believe the parking changes are a direct result of the recent gun violence on and around ASU’s campus.
On Aug. 15, an ASU student was killed in a shooting near campus. Then, on Sept. 6, another ASU student was killed in an off-campus shooting. Three ASU students have died since the beginning of this semester, two of them from gun violence.
“I mean, it’s just parking changes. That’s not really saying you can’t bring guns or anything," Aleah Robinson, an ASU student, said. “It’s just parking, you know. Just because they’re getting moved off of the streets doesn’t mean it’s gonna be better patrolled, that’s not a promise to the university.”
While Robinson does believe the parking changes are a result of the recent shooting deaths near campus, she doesn’t believe they will stop the gun violence from happening.
“It won’t affect anything based on safety,” Robinson said. “I think more protection, more patrolling and more officers might help. We have great officers, but maybe they get tired, so we need more."
We reached out to MPD to confirm whether or not the parking changes were made for security reasons, but haven’t heard back.
The parking ban will be enforced all day during home football games, not just during game hours. The ban will be strictly enforced, and violators’ vehicles will be towed.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.