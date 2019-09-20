2 arrested after rush-hour chase on I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase that started in Prattville and ended in Montgomery Friday morning.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Houghston Dequan Peterson, 21, was taken into custody on warrants for theft of property fourth degree. Jalon Deonta Jackson, 24 was arrested on warrants for domestic violence third and harassing communications. Both are also facing additional pending charges from Friday’s pursuit.
Thompson says officers were called to the Camellia Estates neighborhood after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled from the officer. The officer called off the pursuit because of the high rate of speed being used in the neighborhood during school traffic hours.
The vehicle was later spotted on Interstate 65 southbound by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Jess Thornton says troopers then began to pursue the vehicle.
The vehicle later crashed in Montgomery near the area of South Holt and Early streets. Thornton says the two people inside ran from the vehicle but were taken into custody a short time later.
Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett says the people inside the vehicle the suspects hit were not injured.
Witnesses reported a chaotic scene as the suspects were being pursued. Some reported traffic was stopped on I-65 southbound at the River Bridge to allow law enforcement through. Others reported traffic conditions being bumper to bumper on the interstate as the suspect maneuvered through, nearly causing several accidents.
Thompson says the initial incident of a suspicious vehicle seems to be related to a separate domestic incident. One of the suspects involved is facing harassment charges. Both suspects are also facing numerous traffic charges from Prattville and ALEA.
Both Jackson and Peterson were taken to the Metro Jail in Prattville.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.