Food for Thought 9/19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Subway (7628 Mobile Hwy.): 100
C. C. Exclusive Club (4115 Norman Bridge Rd.): 100
Bottle Paradise (8743 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Marco’s Pizza (7020 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Alabama Sweet Tea Co. (22 Monroe St.): 99
Southern Comfort Restaurant (210 Wasden Rd.): 98
La Jolla (8147 Vaughn Rd.): 98
Central (129 Coosa St.): 98
Hot Wings Express (5452 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Peppertree Steaks & Wine (8101 Vaughn Rd.): 98
Low Scores
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant (7725 Mobile Hwy.): 82
Priority Items: raw mean in cooler at improper temperature; flies throughout establishment)
India Palace (2801 Vaughn Plaza): 84
Priority Items: cut cabbage left out; raw meat stored in garbage bags
Brin’s Wings (3133 Bell Rd.): 87
Priority Items: mold in soda nozzles; no soak at kitchen hand sink
231 Fuel Stop (7249 Troy Hwy.): 87
Priority Item: mold in ice machine
VN Pho (2759 Bell Rd.): 88
Priority Item: food in cooler and on table at improper temperature
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.