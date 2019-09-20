Gov. Ivey’s cancer treatment procedure ‘went well,’ her office says

Gov. Kay Ivey announced she will begin radiation treatments at UAB after a "tiny, isolated malignancy" was found on her lung. (Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's Office)
By WSFA Staff | September 20, 2019 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 2:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey underwent a procedure in Birmingham Friday morning to begin addressing lung cancer and has since returned to Montgomery, according to her office.

The outpatient procedure, conducted at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, “went well and as planned,” Ivey’s spokeswoman, Gina Maiola, said. “She is back in Montgomery and looks forward to returning to her regular schedule next week.”

Ivey announced the cancer diagnosis in a statement Thursday afternoon, saying her doctor found a spot on one of her lungs. The malignancy was caught early during a routine exam, she said.

"My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule,” Ivey stated.

