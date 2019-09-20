Houston County deputy injured in crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTYV) - A Houston County deputy suffered injuries Thursday night when his patrol cruiser collided with a pickup truck.
The accident happened about 6:45 at the intersection of Denton Road and Westgate Parkway in Dothan.
Sheriff Donald Valenza said the officer had been pursuing a vehicle. The pickup is not the vehicle the officer chased.
One person at the scene told WTVY's Taylor Pollack and Erin Wilson that he helped Deputy James McKinney and his canine from the wreckage.
That officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. The dog was not hurt.
The driver of the pickup has not been identified but her injuries, if any, are considered minor.
Dothan police are investigating the accident and more information is expected to be released Friday.
