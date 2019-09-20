Inmate fatally stabbed at Ventress prison

Joshua Willingham, 29, died five days after being stabbed at Ventress Correctional Facility. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
September 20, 2019 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 5:33 PM

CLAYTON, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility died Sept. 13 after being stabbed by another inmate, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Friday.

Joshua David Willingham, 29, was stabbed inside the prison’s housing area on Sept. 8. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from his injuries five days later.

Taywan Campbell, 38, has been charged with murder in Willingham’s death. Campbell is serving a 40-year sentence for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in Sumter County.

Taywan Campbell, 38, is charged with murder in the death of Ventress Correctional Facility inmate Joshua David Willingham. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Willingham was serving a 20-year sentence on a kidnapping conviction in Calhoun County.

