Inmate fatally stabbed at Ventress prison

CLAYTON, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility died Sept. 13 after being stabbed by another inmate, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Friday.
Joshua David Willingham, 29, was stabbed inside the prison’s housing area on Sept. 8. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from his injuries five days later.
Taywan Campbell, 38, has been charged with murder in Willingham’s death. Campbell is serving a 40-year sentence for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in Sumter County.
Willingham was serving a 20-year sentence on a kidnapping conviction in Calhoun County.
