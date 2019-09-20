MPS calls public meeting to consider creating 3 charter schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Will Montgomery Public Schools turn three of its facilities into charter schools? It’s on the table. Now, a public hearing has been scheduled to consider the proposal.
The Montgomery County Board of Education will consider the plan by the Montgomery Education Foundation Monday. The schools MEF wants to transition to charter schools include Davis Elementary, Nixon Elementary and Bellingrath Middle.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Bellingrath and will allow MEF time to present its proposal. In addition, MPS will offer parents and community members time to express their opinion on charter schools.
Those wishing to speak will need to sign up at the hearing. They’ll be given three minutes each to voice their support or concerns.
MPS says the hearing will not include a question session and no vote will be taken at the hearing.
MPS says the school board could choose to consider MEF’s proposal at its regular meeting, slated for Sept. 24. If approved, the board would also need to consider the contract details. That would have to be done at a later public meeting.
The school board revisited the idea of creating conversion charter schools in July with MEF’s proposal. MEF had originally proposed converting four facilities to charter schools but reworked the plan to include just three after the board considered and struck down the idea in February.
Under the MEF proposal, MPS would still own the facilities and employ personnel, but MEF would oversee day-to-day operations and curriculum. And, by law, there would be no changes to any zoning or student population.
