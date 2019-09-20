New leadership named for troubled central Alabama VA system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Changes are coming to the VA Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, or CAVHCS.
Friday, Renee Oshinski, the Veterans Health Administration Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management, announced a number of leadership changes at CAVHC.
Among the changes, CAVHCS’ Director Linda L. Boyle will retire, effective Sept 28. Amir Farooqi, currently the Tuscaloosa VAMC Associate Director, has been named acting director.
CAVHCS’ deputy director, Valerie Russell, and associate director for patient care services, Carolyn Caver-Gordon, are detailed to other duties, pending a review of CAVHCS operations, Oshinski said.
VA’s Acting Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Health and Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Clinical Operations conducted a recent site visit to CAVHCS and determined changes were needed to ensure the facility has the right leaders and staff in place to provide the highest quality health care and services possible.
“Providing Veterans with great customer service and the highest quality care requires having the right leaders and staff in the right place at the right time, and we are confident these changes will help accomplish that goal.”
The Montgomery VA hospital earned a 1-star rating in 2018.
