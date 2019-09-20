Nice weekend, heat cranks up again next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful Friday is on tap for Alabama! Sunshine dominates, we’ll warm into the upper 80s, and we expect a light breeze and low humidity. No rain, which is a good thing for your outdoor plans, but a bad thing overall. Our state is parched, we need rain badly. Here is the updated drought monitor graphic - and I’ll suggest the situation is actually worse than presented here, and will get much worse over the next couple of weeks.

The break from the extreme heat will last through the weekend - expect dry, very warm afternoons and clear, comfortably cool nights and mornings through Sunday. The weather will be comfortable and dry for high school football games across the state Friday night - expect temperatures in the 70s and a clear sky! And, Saturday’s slate of college football games will be dry for the home games - but the road games could offer a few passing showers.

Weather images (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Next week, the heat will return; afternoon temperatures will crank back up into the mid and upper 90s as the upper ridge builds.

The Tropics remain active! Humberto is now a “post-tropical cyclone,” meaning it has lost tropical characteristics but is still producing wind, rain and rough surf over the open waters of the north Atlantic. The remnants of Imelda are bringing catastrophic flooding to southeast Texas, reminiscent of Harvey’s historic flooding a couple of years ago. Jerry has strengthened into a hurricane; it is expected to curve north, then northeast, away from the United States. Bermuda could be hit by Jerry, so that bears watching.

There are also three areas of possible development, one in the Caribbean and two in the Atlantic, but the National Hurricane Center keeps their chances of developing low over the next 5 days. We’ll be watching!