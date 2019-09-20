Police: 19-year-old charged after burgers stolen during robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after police say he stole food from a Montgomery business during a robbery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Zachary Jones is charged with two counts of robbery first.
The charges are related to an incident which happened in May in the 1600 block of Carter Hill Road. Duckett says three suspects went inside the business armed, jumped the counter and stole food.
The arrest affidavit shows the robbery happened at Burger King and the suspects stole hamburgers valued at $5.
Duckett says no one was injured during the robbery.
An investigation identified Jones as one of the suspects. Duckett says he was taken into custody Thursday.
Police previously charged J’Tari Bass, 17, and Christopher Brown, 19 in this case. Bass is also facing charges in a 2018 murder.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.