Wetumpka offering amnesty for warrants of missed court dates

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Municipal Court is hosting an amnesty month forgiveness program.
According to the Wetumpka Municipal Court, those who have an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear can participate. The program will take place starting Friday and will go until Oct. 31.
If you cannot pay your outstanding fines and costs in full, the court will provide you with a new court date. The courts say at the new court date, you may ask for a payment plan to pay your fines and costs over time.
Court officials stress that anyone with a warrant for failing to appear or for failing to pay fines and costs will not be jailed if they participate in the program.
If you are not sure if you have a current warrant for failure to appear, contact the clerk’s office at 334-567-1305.
