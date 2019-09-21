Alabama leads Southern Miss 28-7 at halftime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
During the first two offensive drives for the Tide, Tua Tagovailoa managed to throw 4/4 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were hauled in by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
The Tide managed to score touchdowns on each of its first four drives of the first half.
Southern Miss’s lone touchdown came at the end of the first half. With 1:02 left, Southern Miss Quarterback Jack Abraham connected with wide receiver De’Michael Harris for a four yard touchdown.
Tua Tagovailoa played until the end of the third quarter. He finished the day 17/21 for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
1st Quarter:
Alabama 7, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa 45 yard pass to H. Ruggs III for a touchdown.
Alabama 14, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa 74 yard pass to H. Ruggs III for a touchdown.
2nd Quarter:
Alabama 21, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa 5 yard pass to N. Harris for a touchdown.
Alabama 28, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa 17 yard pass to J. Jeudy for a touchdown.
Alabama 28, Southern Miss 7 - J. Abraham 4 yard pass to D. Harris for a touchdown.
3rd Quarter:
Alabama 35, Southern Miss 7 - T. Tagovailoa 20 yard pass to J. Jeudy for a touchdown.
Alabama 42, Southern Miss 7 - B. Robinson Jr. 6 yard run for a touchdown.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.