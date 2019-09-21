Arrest made after officers shot at in Birmingham

Harris Home Public Housing Apartment Complex (Source: WBRC Fox6 News)
By WBRC Staff | September 21, 2019 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 10:32 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have confirmed an arrest has been made after someone shot at officers Friday night.

According to authorities, someone fired at officers at the Harris Home Public Housing Apartment Complex Friday night. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police established a perimeter with roadblocks covering several blocks. Police also halted trains in the perimeter.

A helicopter was also brought in to assist. The suspect was then located and arrested.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

