Faulkner back in win column after strong performance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After dropping a tough one on the road to a ranked opponent last week, the Faulkner Eagles (2-1) bounced back at home with a 28-7 win over Cincinnati Christian (1-3).
The Eagles defense held CCU scoreless every quarter but the second in Saturday’s win. Mason Blocker finished with 193 passing yards and two touchdown passes.
He and Isaiah Scott linked a 78-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and then the two once again found good service in the fourth as they connected for a 13-yard score to cap the scoring for Faulkner.
In between, a pick six and a punt returned for a touchdown in the third quarter accounted for the two other Faulkner scores on the afternoon.
The Eagles head into another bye week before returning Oct. 5. They’ll hit the road for Palm Beach, Fla., where Keiser University awaits them for an 11:30 a.m. kick.
