Huntingdon struggles in loss to Wisconsin-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks (1-2) were over 900 miles away from the nest Saturday and fell on the road to the Titans of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (2-1) 44-14.
The Hawks were shutout in the first half but managed to find the end zone in the third quarter. An Otis Porter touchdown reception from Michael Lambert got the Hawks on the board in Oshkosh.
Then in the early stages of the fourth quarter, Eric Thomas scored from 25 yards out.
The Hawks had a tough time on third downs Saturday converting just 6 of 17 third downs. They were outgained 493-296 in total yards with the majority of this disparity showing itself in the passing game. Huntingdon passed for just a net of 86 passing yards to Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s 223.
The Hawks will travel back home and regroup before hosting Methodist for homecoming Oct. 5. That game will kick at 1 p.m.
