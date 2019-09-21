Man accused of killing Tuscaloosa officer appears to repeat rap lyrics on his way to jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette is in jail.
Friday evening officers walked 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins to a patrol car where he was taken to jail wearing blue medical scrubs.
Watkins was released after being medically treated for injuries he received during the incident.
Watkins is charged with capital murder and no bond.
Officials say Cousette drove by a residence Monday and observed Watkins in the front yard. Watkins then fled the yard and ran into the house. Cousette then exited his vehicle, identified himself, and followed Watkins into the residence.
That's when gunfire was exchanged. Both Cousette and Watkins were hit. Even though Watkins was injured, he ran and was taken into custody at another location a short time later.
As he was being led to jail Friday, Watkins said he did not shoot anybody and then gave what appeared to be a line from a rap song. Watkins said, “Your court date is more important than your birthday.”
