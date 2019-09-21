Man convicted on 2018 assault charge where victim was shot in face

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who committed assault has been convicted and will next face sentencing.
Friday, Aaron Starks Jr. was convicted on a first-degree assault charge where he shot another man in the face using a shotgun. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s Office, Starks approached the driver side window of a vehicle parked in a parking lot near a club on McGehee Road and opened fire into the car back in April 2018.
The victim survived the shooting despite being shot in the face. According to Bailey’s office, the victim, however, lost his left eye, several teeth and now only has 50 percent vision in his right eye.
Starks was originally charged with attempted murder.
“While it is a blessing the victim survived this shooting, his life will never be the same. Therefore, we will be asking for the maximum allowable punishment. Let this serve as a warning to those who continue to perpetuate these senseless acts of violence," said Bailey. "Our citizens have had enough. Gun violence or any type of violence for that matter will not be tolerated. You will be held accountable for your actions and you will go to jail for a long time.”
Starks will be sentenced Nov. 15. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison.
