Tuskegee falls short in home opener

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers (1-2) played their first home game of the season and came up just short of victory. After trailing by three points for most of the game, they were never able to gain the lead as they lost 23-20 to Winston-Salem State (1-2).
The Golden Tigers kept it close for most of the game with their largest deficit coming in at 16-3 in the second quarter. Things were knotted at 3 after the first quarter and then the Rams scored the first touchdown of the game just moments in the quarter No. 2. Dominiqu Graves burst through the defenses on an 11-yard touchdown run to put WSSU up by a touchdown.
Then, just before half, WSSU struck again. This time, Graves tossed a touchdown pass to Quincy Jackson to go up 16-3. It was a 31-yard play to give the Rams their largest lead of the game.
But Tuskegee would find the end zone just before half as well. Nearly a minute after WSSU’s score, Jamarcus Ezell and LaDarrell Pettway connected on a 25-yard pass and catch to pull the Golden Tigers back to within six.
Tuskegee would make it a three-point game in the third quarter. Arnes Huskic booted a 29-yard field goal to make it 16-13 going into the final quarter of play.
After Tuskegee’s defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter, they couldn’t keep the Rams off the scoreboard in the fourth. On 4th and goal Farr Murchinson, from Tuskegee’s 1-yard line, dove over the pile of offensive and defensive players for six and put the Rams back ahead by 10 after the extra point.
Tuskegee needed to answer to stay in the game, and they would.
Ezell threw his second touchdown pass of the day. This one to Peyton Ramzy of walked into the end zone to bring things back to within three.
But that’s where things would stand. The Tuskegee offense would fail to break through any more.
The Golden Tigers are on the road next Saturday. They will take on the Tigers of West Alabama. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
