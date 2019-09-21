Warm weekend ahead!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for this forecast, and I think many would agree with me when I say that we appreciate the cool start to the day! Drier air has filtered in from the east over the past 24 hours, allowing dew point across parts of central/south Alabama to drop a good bit; that means when you walk out the door Saturday morning you will be greeted by cool and comfortable conditions.