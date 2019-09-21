Warm weekend ahead!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for this forecast, and I think many would agree with me when I say that we appreciate the cool start to the day! Drier air has filtered in from the east over the past 24 hours, allowing dew point across parts of central/south Alabama to drop a good bit; that means when you walk out the door Saturday morning you will be greeted by cool and comfortable conditions.
Our quiet weather pattern continues, which is good for outdoor plans but bad for our current drought situation... parts of Alabama are parched, we need rain badly and there doesn’t look to be any major changes to our forecast. Both short and long term forecasts point to this situation actually getting worse through the end of the month.
Our break from the extreme heat on the over hand will come to an end, and soon! Expect dry, warm afternoons that feature abundant sunshine and nights that are clear, comfortably cool and maybe even a little bit crisp to come to an end by the beginning of the new workweek.
Next week, the heat will return; afternoon temperatures will crank back up into the mid and upper 90s as the upper ridge builds. While a few showers are possible, many spots will likely remain mostly dry all of next week.
