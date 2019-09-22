Amble through downtown Montgomery for annual Zombie Walk and Prom

Amble through downtown Montgomery for annual Zombie Walk and Prom
The ninth annual Zombie Walk and Prom is coming to Montgomery, and it’s all for a good cause. (Source: City of Montgomery)
By WSFA Staff | September 22, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 3:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ninth annual Zombie Walk and Prom is coming to Montgomery, and it’s all for a good cause.

The event, to be held Friday, is a chance to dress in your scariest zombie costume and amble through downtown Montgomery. The walk will start at Irish Bred Pub and end at a block part at the Alley. The walk will begin at 7 p.m. and the party will feature a live DJ, costume contests, food and beverage vendors, and kids activities.

The event benefits the Montgomery Area Food Bank and admission is a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation to MAFB.

For more information on this event, visit this link.

WSFA 12 News is a sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.