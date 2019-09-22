Amble through downtown Montgomery for annual Zombie Walk and Prom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ninth annual Zombie Walk and Prom is coming to Montgomery, and it’s all for a good cause.
The event, to be held Friday, is a chance to dress in your scariest zombie costume and amble through downtown Montgomery. The walk will start at Irish Bred Pub and end at a block part at the Alley. The walk will begin at 7 p.m. and the party will feature a live DJ, costume contests, food and beverage vendors, and kids activities.
The event benefits the Montgomery Area Food Bank and admission is a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation to MAFB.
For more information on this event, visit this link.
