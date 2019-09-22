Dogs dropped off at Montgomery shelter with critical injuries recovering

It’s been a tough go for Annabel, who was nothing but skin and bones the day she was brought into the Montgomery Humane Shelter and had to have her leg amputated. (Source: Montgomery Humane Society)
By WSFA Staff | September 22, 2019 at 2:19 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 2:19 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In early September, Good Samaritans took two dogs with critical injuries to the Montgomery Humane Shelter. Weeks later, they are recovering.

According to Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society, Annabel, who was brought in malnourished and with a bad leg and heartworms, is recovering after her leg had to be amputated. She is in foster care and will begin her heartworm treatment once she is strong enough.

Turbert said Birdie, who came in with severe burns on her back, is healing quickly. She is also in foster care and will return to the vet on Tuesday.

WARNING: The photo below is graphic.

Birdie came in to the Montgomery Humane Shelter with severe burns down her back.
Turbert hopes both dogs will find their forever homes. Anyone interested in adopting them should reach out to the shelter at 334-409-0622.

