Dogs dropped off at Montgomery shelter with critical injuries recovering

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In early September, Good Samaritans took two dogs with critical injuries to the Montgomery Humane Shelter. Weeks later, they are recovering.
According to Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society, Annabel, who was brought in malnourished and with a bad leg and heartworms, is recovering after her leg had to be amputated. She is in foster care and will begin her heartworm treatment once she is strong enough.
Turbert said Birdie, who came in with severe burns on her back, is healing quickly. She is also in foster care and will return to the vet on Tuesday.
WARNING: The photo below is graphic.
Turbert hopes both dogs will find their forever homes. Anyone interested in adopting them should reach out to the shelter at 334-409-0622.
