‘Get Fit’ at family fun event in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma is trying to make the city number one in health and wellness, and a Saturday event is part of that effort.
Get Fit Selma 2019 is an annual health and fitness festival and family fun event. The festival includes the Defeat Diabetes 5K Run, Kid’s Challenge, and Fun Run-Walk. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and on-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Register online here.
The festival will also feature free health screenings and consultations and healthy food prep tips.
The festival will be held at Wallace Community College. For more information visit this link.
WSFA 12 News is a sponsor of the event.
