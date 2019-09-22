JSU emergency meeting following statutory rape allegations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University board of trustees hold an emergency meeting Saturday, speaking briefly to the public amid allegations of statutory rape on campus.
“We are very aware of our students, their parents and our 64,000 alumni," said Trustees chairman Randall Jones. "We want them to be proud everyday that they are a graduate of Jacksonville State University.”
Jones also announced President John Beehler will go on medical leave for 90 days, starting in October, dealing with health,family and medical issues.
A recent JSU graduate also spoke about the the rape allegations.
“I was sexually assaulted on campus. Many of my friends and many young women have reached out to me talking about their assault issues and I think that if we don’t stand together then nothing is going to change,” said Katelin Molan. “It took statutory issues to basically get people’s attention.”
JSU attorney Samn Monk comments that the university is cooperating with the investigation.
