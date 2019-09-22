Longtime Tuskegee University coach dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee University coach of multiple sports has died, the university announced Sunday.
According to the Department of Athletics, Anthony Edward Colvin, the head cross country and softball coach, died Saturday at the age of 65. Colvin coached for 14 years at the university; he joined the staff in 2006 as an assistant men’s basketball coach.
During his nine years as head softball coach, Colvin amassed 167 career wins and three straight Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Championships, in 2014, 2015, and 2016. He earned a bid to the NCAA Division II South 1 Region Tournament in each championship season.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
