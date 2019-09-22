Man found guilty of assault in 2018 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been found guilty of second-degree assault in a 2018 shooting, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Friday.
Benitez Sankey faces 15 years to life in prison on the conviction due to having four prior felony convictions, Bailey said. The conviction stems from a shooting on Sept. 28, 2018, when Sankey and the victim argued outside of Sankey’s home, leading to Sankey shooting the victim in the leg. The victim received serious injuries in the shooting.
Bailey said Sankey will be sentenced on Oct. 15 and remains out on bond pending his sentencing date.
