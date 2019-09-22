Sunny, warm and dry Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pleasant: that’s the best adjective to describe our weather the past couple of days. No record-breaking heat, no super muggy air... just sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons. While this month has been filled with above average heat, it looks like we will get one more near-seasonable day before the forecast starts to trend hotter!
Expect another dry, hot afternoons that feature abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Later this week, mid and even upper 90s return to the forecast.
Nights we remain mostly clear, comfortably and maybe even a little cool as many dip into the 60s at our lowest point.
While our quiet weather pattern is expected to continue, that may not be good news for Alabama and our current drought situation. We need rain badly and there doesn’t look to be any major changes to our forecast; both short and long term forecasts point to this situation actually getting worse through the end of the month. A few showers are possible, many spots will likely remain mostly dry all of next week.
Remember - at 2:50 a.m Monday, Fall will officially begin... that is the precise moment the sun will be directly in line with the equator!
Tropical Update: As of Sunday morning, Jerry continues to be a Tropical Storm. This system will likely back near Hurricane strength Tuesday into Wednesday when it is expected to move close to the island of Bermuda. While impacts there are unknown, no issued are expected for the United States.
There are also two other areas of interest we are watching in the Atlantic... one that just became Tropical Storm Karen, and another that has a high chances of development within the next 5 days. None of the previously mentioned storms have any chance of impacting us in the short term, but we will be watching them all!
