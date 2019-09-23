2 armed men rob Enterprise Dollar General

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery Saturday.
According to Lt. Billy Haglund, employees at the Dollar General on Highway 167 N advised two armed men wearing masks entered the store prior to closing and demanded money from the safe. The suspects then took the cash and fled on foot.
No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspects are described as between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-7-inches with slender builds.
Anyone with information in this investigation should call EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-347-2222. You can also leave a tip here.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.