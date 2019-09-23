Birmingham mural of former President Barack Obama vandalized, community offering money for information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in Smithfield calling on the community to help find the person responsible for vandalizing a mural of former President Barack Obama.
The mural is painted on a building on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. BLVD in Birmingham.
The neighborhood association said Sunday that they are offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
We’ve reached out to police for comment on this investigation.
If you have any information, please call Birmingham police at (205) 328-9311.
