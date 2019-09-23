Class Act winner gives children a voice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week’s Class Act winner helps her students out by giving them a voice!
Speech teacher Cristina Standberry works with kids in Pre-K through eighth grade on articulation, fluency and language skills.
Standberry says she has always wanted to teach in some capacity but never knew it would be speech.
“So now that I’m doing this, I think it’s a calling and you really have to be passionate about what you do and I think I am,” said Standberry.
This is year 16 in a job Standberry says she still really enjoys doing no matter what the day brings.
“Because you don’t know what happened on their way to school. So I just wanna make sure that we’re providing a safe and nurturing environment while they’re here and they have a good time when they come to school so that school is something they want to do every day,” Standberry says.
Standberry says her classes are small so she can dedicate more time and attention to each student, something she always appreciated in her teachers growing up. Because she doesn’t have a regular class, she and other support staff are sometimes overlooked, but not today!
The nomination says she’s a dedicated and devoted speech teacher. She can now add another accolade to that list.
Congratulations Cristina Standberry, you’re the Class Act teacher of the week!
