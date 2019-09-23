FDA recalls multiple blood pressure medications for potential cancer risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several blood pressure medications have been recalled after exposure that could pose a cancer risk.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited announced Thursday it is expanding its recall for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium / hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, after trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) was detected.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling the following medications:
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count
- NDC: 13668-409-10
- Batch No.: 4DU2E009
- Expiration: 12/31/2020
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-115-90
- Batch No.: 4DU3E009
- Expiration: 12/31/2020
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count
- NDC: 13668-115-10
- Batch No.: 4DU3D018
- Expiration: 02/28/2021
Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-116-90
- Batch No.: BEF7D051
- Expiration: 11/30/2020
Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-118-90
- Batch No.: 4P04D007
- Expiration: 07/31/2020
Anyone with questions can contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at (800) 912-9561.
