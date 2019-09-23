‘God is good’: Ala. Gov. Ivey grateful for early cancer diagnosis, ready to fight

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WSFA) - After speaking at a ceremony in Fort Rucker, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey answered questions about her health.
On Thursday, Ivey announced that doctors had found a malignant spot on her lung and that she would need to undergo radiation treatment. On Monday, she said she is “doing fine.”
“I’m doing fine, I feel fine, I hope I look fine,” she said. “I’m doing good. It was caught very, very early, and there’s a good prognosis, a high rate of success, we’ll get those radiation treatments and this will all be over and done with.”
Ivey said on Friday doctors put in markers to help guide the radiation in order to make sure the treatment is precise and accurate on the spot. Ivey said she will undergo a series of radiation applications.
“I’ve been blessed that they caught this thing so early, and it’s mighty little, and it’s isolated, and we’ll zap it out with some radiation and be done with it,” she said.
Ivey has a good outlook on her diagnosis.
“My spirit is fine,” she said. “God is good, I have great doctors who’ve assured me that full recovery is very, very possible, and that’s what they expect, and I do to. If the doctors and I do my best, God will do the rest.”
Ivey made the remarks after a ceremony for the 2019 official White House Christmas ornament, which is in the image of the Eisenhower presidential helicopter located at Fort Rucker.
