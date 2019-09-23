Governor taps state prosecutor to lead parole board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assistant Attorney General Leigh Gwathney has been appointed to serve as chairwoman of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office confirmed Monday.
Gwathney will fill the vacancy left by former Chairwoman Lyn Head whose term ended in June. Head resigned on Sept. 17.
“There is no doubt Leigh Gwathney will serve the state well as chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Pardons and Paroles was in need of strong leadership, and I am confident with Judge Graddick and Ms. Gwathney at the helm, the system will better serve victims and their families, and ultimately, improve public safety across the state,” Ivey said. “She is a proven prosecutor with an expertise and passion for the justice system, and I am proud to call on this impressive leader to serve in this capacity.”
Gwathney has been a prosecutor for nearly two decades. She’s currently serving as a senior prosecutor in the Criminal Trials Division and cold case prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Office. Prior to coming to the state, she was an Assistant District Attorney in Jefferson County for 12 years.
Gwathney will be the first board member appointed under the new Pardons and Parole Act that passed during the 2019 legislative session, which allows board members to focus directly on their caseload. Prior to the passage of HB380, members of the board ran the organization. In July, Ivey named former Attorney General Charlie Graddick director of the now Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Graddick answers to the governor and is responsible for running the day-to-day business of the bureau.
It's been a tumultuous year for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
In 2018, WSFA 12 News launched an investigation into the board, which revealed prisoners convicted of violent offenses were being docketed for early parole consideration. In some instances, prisoners with multiple life sentences were coming up for parole after serving less than 10 years. A prisoner sentenced to life in 2016 for murdering a Montgomery woman was docketed for a parole hearing after serving two years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. The board denied the dockets had been erroneously set.
Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall promptly met with the board and received no explanation for the early docketing of violent offenders. Ivey named Head as board chairwoman, placed a moratorium on early parole hearings for violent offenders and called for a corrective action plan.
In the spring, Sen. Cam Ward and Rep. Connie Rowe sponsored companion bills to reorganize the agency and codify the parole guidelines written by the board. Those guidelines, which are now law, require a prisoner convicted of a violent offense to serve 15 years or 30 percent of their sentence, whichever comes first, in order to be eligible for parole. Non-violent offenders must serve 10 years or 30 percent of their sentence before they can be considered for parole. The bureau now must notify the Attorney General's Office of any early parole consideration.
The act also requires the bureau to diligently seek out and notify crime victims of upcoming pardon and parole hearings no less than 30 days in advance. The bureau is also statutorily required to notify a host of other representatives of hearings, including law enforcement, judges, district attorneys, among others.
When Graddick assumed his new position in September he announced the former administration failed to make those timely notifications, forcing him to cancel hearings until Nov. 1 to avoid breaking the law.
Gwathney will begin serving her six-year term on Oct. 16.
