Heat cranks back up, drought worsens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well, it was nice while it lasted. The weekend offered slightly cooler weather, but that will become a thing of the past over the next several afternoons, as a sprawling upper ridge brings more hot, dry weather to our state. The heat will threaten to tie and break records later this week, and the lack of rain will push us deeper into drought.
And, the persistent upper ridge will keep the chance of widespread rain very low through the next 7-10 days.
Our drought is going to become much worse over the next couple of weeks, and the risk of wildfires will continue to increase.
In the tropics, things are busy, but there’s no risk of any storm affecting the United States over the next week.
Tropical Storms Jerry and Karen are still in the central Atlantic; Jerry will curve northeast, towards Bermuda, then move away from land. Karen will drift northward, and could potentially turn west, towards the United States, later this week. It has a very ragged appearance this morning, and it appears to be weakening. Farther east, Tropical Depression Ten has formed off the west coast of Africa. We’ll be watching.