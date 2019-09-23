Man charged with robbing same business twice in 2 months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after he reportedly robbed the same business twice in the span of two months.
According to arrest affidavits, Antoine Pettus, 24, robbed the BP Foodmart in the 700 block of South Perry Street on July 1 and Aug. 24. Each time he robbed the business at gunpoint and stole between $500 and $600.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett said there were no injuries in either robbery, and, with the assistance of Crimestoppers, Pettus was identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Pettus was charged with two counts of first degree robbery.
