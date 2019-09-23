New developments in Greenville hotel fire

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A determination in the cause of the Baymont Inn & Suites in Greenville fire could come this week.
Twenty local and state investigators are working the case. A specially-trained dog was brought in Friday to sniff out potential accelerants. We know the fire started somewhere in the middle of the building. The property is now back in the hands of the owners.
“I am very pleased with what we got so far. In fact, we got evidence we came across we normally wouldn’t have because of the job investigators did the moment they got on the scene," said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. “I will say we definitely have more information than we did Wednesday night and that the investigation is taking us on a different direction, but I am not willing to comment until we have all the facts in and finish all the interviews.”
WSFA 12 News talked with a lady on the property who identified herself as one of the owners. She declined to say anything publicly or go on camera. The reason is, she said, she didn’t know anything about it.
“They are willing to talk to us. However, it’s not completely free. They’ve had issues keeping appointments and coming to talk to us," said Chief Lovvorn.
Workers spent part of the day salvaging anything that could be saved from the fire. For now, burning questions remain about what happened and why.
Chief Lovvorn says the quick action by Greenville firefighters and volunteer firefighters from Liberty and Searcy were crucial in preserving much of the evidence collected so far.
Investigators are also looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses.
