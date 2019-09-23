Suspects sought after 1 injured by gunfire into vehicle

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Opelika Police Department are working to find those suspects responsible for shooting into a vehicle, injuring one person.
Details are limited, but the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Edge Court.
Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects, wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and first-degree assault, have not been located. Both are said to be males. One was approximately 5’05” and wearing a green shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.