Bench dedicated to Beauregard Elementary in memory of children who died in Lee Co. tornadoes

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - A new memorial is inside Beauregard Elementary School in memory of the children who died in the Lee County tornadoes on March 3.
A wooden bench made from debris that was scattered from the deadly tornadoes now sits in the cafeteria of the school. The bench will eventually go into the school’s memorial garden for students, teachers, and others to enjoy.
The bench was built by Lee County resident Ralph Richards, who also made a bench for the Smiths Station community.
A dedication ceremony was held Friday for the bench. Three of the four children who died in the tornadoes attended Beauregard Elementary at some point during their schooling. Two of the children were students at the school when they died.
