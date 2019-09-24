Fort Deposit expanding sewer services

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. (WSFA) - Fort Deposit city leaders welcomed officials from across the area to as they announced a major project they hope will ignite economic development in the area.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Priester’s Pecans just off Interstate 65 for new sewer services that will be brought to the interstate.
A $5.6 million grant plus a near $2 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture made this possible.
“The bulk of the project is a gravity sewer, and force main and then associated pumping stations with that," said Goodwyn Mills Cawood Project Manager Josh Pierce.
Fort Deposit leaders say this lack of infrastructure has cost them from adding businesses along the interstate in the past. By adding the service they hope to add business.
“This means the world for Fort Deposit. It means growth. It means economic development," said Fort Deposit Mayor Fletcher Fountain. "Fort Deposit can get ready to move, because we can go out here and move back toward the South.”
Fountain says the project could take up to 18 months to complete.
The mayor says the city has already received calls, but didn’t go into detail as to what that may be.
