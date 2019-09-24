Man beaten to death on Selma street

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Someone bludgeoned to death a man in Selma Friday night. He was found severely injured in the middle of Hayden Street next door to what used to be the neighborhood YMCA. He was declared dead by the time he arrived at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, west of Selma.
“He was taken to the hospital by two friends," said Selma Interim Police Chief Robert Green.
So far, there’s no motive, no suspects and no obvious clues as to who wanted the man dead. The manner of death was brutal, according to the chief.
“He had received severe physical injuries to the facial area with a blunt type object. We don’t really know. This is an unusual murder investigation. This is an unusual death considering the circumstances," said Chief Green.
Selma police have decided, for now, not to release the man’s name. But we do know he was 58-years old and was visiting friends on Hayden Street at the time of his death.
“We have very little of his background. I can’t recall that we’ve had much dealing with him, but that name does not ring a bell," said Chief Green.
The search continues for the killer and based on the evidence collected so far, authorities are confident they’ll find him soon. If they catch the suspect, Chief Green says they will face a minimum charge of murder but additional charges could be added depending on what else the investigation turns up.
This is Selma’s fifth homicide of the year. Four of the five murders remain unsolved.
