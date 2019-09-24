7 members of Troy fraternity facing disciplinary action after hazing investigation

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy University fraternity chapter will remain on suspension through the end of the fall semester after an investigation into reports of hazing.
According to the university, the Dean of Student Services and the Office of Fraternity Affairs corroborated allegations of hazing against Troy’s chapter of Sigma Chi, which was suspended on Sept. 9. Seven fraternity members will face individual disciplinary action through the student judicial process.
“We expect our Greek organizations to set a high standard of leadership for the entire campus community, and we will not tolerate hazing of any kind,” said Dr. John Schmidt, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services.
The university said details regarding student disciplinary actions are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
The fraternity is barred from holding events or participating in campus activities while under suspension. The chapter will need to complete community service and education on hazing prevention, and it will be reevaluated at the end of the semester before the suspension is lifted.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.