Murder-suicide in Russell County leaves long-time neighbors shaken

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - Crawford, Alabama is normally a quiet town.
“You normally don’t hear anything, but crickets and July flies,” says longtime resident Willie Barnes.
That all changed on Saturday, leaving the Russell County community with questions after their neighbors were both shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide.
“We’ve lived here for 42 years and you don’t see things like this happen,” says longtime Russell County resident Donna Cowart.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 52-year-old Ronald Thompson and Nancy Woods were a couple who lived in their home together. Woods was in her mid-forties.
Now, there is an investigation after Thompson allegedly shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself.
“It’s like wow. It’s close to home. You’re used to this in the city, but here in the country it just makes you wonder,” says area resident Tyler Ambrose.
The shootings are still under investigation.
“It gives you sense to think that this could’ve been my loved one,” says Wash Williams.
“We all go to these stores and we all talk. We all know each other. It’s pretty big for this area for sure,” says Ambrose.
Sheriff Taylor says it happened either early Saturday morning or late Sunday night, but people in Russell County say they are shaken and will keep the family of the victims in their prayers for a long time to come.
“Our hearts go out to the both of the families,” says Williams.
Both bodies will be taken to Montgomery for an autopsy. This community says this is the first time they have experienced something like this happening in their neighborhood.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.