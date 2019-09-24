National Voter Registration Day registers more people to cast their ballots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, promoting deadlines, tools and eligibility conditions, and ultimately registering more people to vote.
Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, or don't update their registration, or they're just not sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote. Volunteers and organizations will hit the streets around the country to help voters ﬁnd registration drives nearby and register to vote online.
The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is holding two events Tuesday to register voters and issue voter ID cards. In Monroe County, staff members will be at Beatrice Town Hall 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. In Wilcox County, an event will run 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at Pine Apple Town Hall.
Alabama residents can register to vote or update their registration information by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smart phone or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website. For the full list of counties the Secretary of State’s office will visit soon, check this link.
Last year, over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote across all 50 states.
