Near-record heat... again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “cold front” is drifting through our area today, but it won’t trigger much rain or cool us down. Along the frontal boundary, a few showers could be triggered this afternoon, but most will stay dry. Highs will warm into the mid 90s ahead of the front.
Tonight, cooler air will filter in behind the front, and temperatures will fall into the 60s tonight.
A sprawling upper ridge will bring more hot, dry weather to our state. The chance of widespread rain will remain very low through the next 7-10 days. The best chance for an isolated shower will be in east Alabama, but most everyone will stay dry. The heat will threaten to tie and break records later this week, and the lack of rain will push us deeper into drought...
Our drought is going to become much worse over the next couple of weeks, and the risk of wildfires will continue to increase.
