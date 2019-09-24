New Alabama law aims to protect children from testifying in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new law is designed to protect Alabama children by letting someone else testify on their behalf in court.
Forensic interviewers at the National Children’s Advocacy Center handle cases where children report incidents involving all aspects of abuse. Now, those interviewers can testify in court for the child in dependency hearings, instead of making the child testify. These hearings determine if a child is removed from a home or if visitation is revoked. This law now prevents a child from being re-victimized by having to recall their abuse, publicly and in a courtroom.
The video of the interview can also be submitted as evidence in dependency hearings. Prior to this new law, video evidence would only be permissible in some criminal cases.
NCAC executive director Chris Newlin says it can help those children heal.
“It’s another step Alabama is taking to make sure we’re taking care of kids the best way they can. And it’s a trauma-informed approach. To be in court is intimidating for anyone, especially a child who maybe just got taken into foster care. We can do better. This law is allowing us to do better and take better care of kids so they can recover from negative experiences,” said Newlin.
The law is now in effect and a forensic interviewer from the NCAC has already been called to court and allowed to testify as a result of the legislation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.