Renovations continue on Pike Road’s high school

The presence of asbestos was found in some window glazings, which are being removed

Renovations continue on Pike Road’s high school
Crews have windows and the front facade of Pike Road's high school as part of a renovation of the recently purchased old Georgia Washington Middle School campus. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 24, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:49 PM

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction and renovation on Pike Road’s high school are ongoing, according to the school system. The old Georgia Washington Middle School, purchased by PRS from the Montgomery Public Schools, needed upgrades.

PRHS Principal David Sikes said a concrete walkway will also be poured this week under the already constructed coverings. And progress continues on the football field and that it should be ready for the first game on Oct. 11, which is homecoming.

Those passing by the building may have also noticed the lifts on the front sidewalk. Workers are using them to reach the second-floor windows, which are being removed, along with the facade on the front of the building.

Construction update- Old windows coming out at PRHS!

Posted by Pike Road Schools on Monday, September 23, 2019

Rebecca Williams, the communications and federal programs coordinator for PRS did tell WSFA 12 News that the renovation revealed the presence of asbestos in the glazing around the windows.

She said the section of the building that’s currently under construction is completely blocked off so that students, teachers and staff don’t have access and that “no dust is getting into spaces that students and teachers are using.”

“As a precaution, construction crews are removing the entire windows panes, glaze and all so that the asbestos is not disturbed,” Williams added.

Asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral, was once used in construction materials because of its heat resistance and insulator abilities. Inhaling asbestos dust has been linked to cancer.

“Todd McConnell our Facilities Director who is overseeing the construction projects stated an Environmental Specialist came out yesterday to survey and found no issues,” Williams said. “We are meeting all EPA standards.”

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.