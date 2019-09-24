Renovations continue on Pike Road’s high school

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction and renovation on Pike Road’s high school are ongoing, according to the school system. The old Georgia Washington Middle School, purchased by PRS from the Montgomery Public Schools, needed upgrades.
PRHS Principal David Sikes said a concrete walkway will also be poured this week under the already constructed coverings. And progress continues on the football field and that it should be ready for the first game on Oct. 11, which is homecoming.
Those passing by the building may have also noticed the lifts on the front sidewalk. Workers are using them to reach the second-floor windows, which are being removed, along with the facade on the front of the building.
Rebecca Williams, the communications and federal programs coordinator for PRS did tell WSFA 12 News that the renovation revealed the presence of asbestos in the glazing around the windows.
She said the section of the building that’s currently under construction is completely blocked off so that students, teachers and staff don’t have access and that “no dust is getting into spaces that students and teachers are using.”
“As a precaution, construction crews are removing the entire windows panes, glaze and all so that the asbestos is not disturbed,” Williams added.
Asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral, was once used in construction materials because of its heat resistance and insulator abilities. Inhaling asbestos dust has been linked to cancer.
“Todd McConnell our Facilities Director who is overseeing the construction projects stated an Environmental Specialist came out yesterday to survey and found no issues,” Williams said. “We are meeting all EPA standards.”
