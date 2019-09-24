Report shows homicides up, overall crime down in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Overall crime and violent crime may have decreased since 2018, but homicides, business robberies, and aggravated assaults have gone up in number, according to 2019 Montgomery crime data.
The report shows total violent crime is down 4.81 percent from 2018, with 43 less occurrences in 2019. However, the number of homicides in the city from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 is 31, up six from the same period in 2018. Likewise, there have been 11 more aggravated assaults in 2019 than in 2018.
The data shows 142 more business robberies in 2019 than 2018; however, other types of robberies, including personal, are down 170, with overall robberies down by 28.
For non-violent offenses, the report shows crime down by 2.15 percent, with only an increase in auto thefts by 88 occurrences. Burglary and theft are down 46 and 38, respectively, and theft from vehicles is down 128.
See the full crime report below:
