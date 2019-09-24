Sex charges against Dothan man dropped

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Charges against a Dothan man have been dropped because prosecutors can’t locate victims vital to the case.
That includes Joseph Ramirez’s wife, who reported to police that children under the age of 12 had been sexually abused by him.
Ramirez had faced incest, rape, and sexual abuse charges. In all, Dothan police charged him with more than a dozen counts. His trial had been scheduled this week.
Defense attorney Valerie Judah suggested during a pretrial hearing that Ramirez’s wife became upset because he had an extramarital affair so she concocted the charges.
The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center interviewed the children before police arrested Ramirez.
When officers went to his home to serve a search warrant, Ramirez allegedly threatened them and himself.
The Dothan Police Special Response Team force their way into his Radford Circle home and took Ramirez into custody without additional incident.
