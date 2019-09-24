Suspect awaiting trial in 2017 murder charged in double homicide near ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man in an August double homicide, which happened while he was out on bond for a separate murder.
According to MPD Captain Regina Duckett, Anthony Thomas, 27, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 15 near the Alabama State University campus. Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, both of Montgomery, were killed and three other men were injured.
Police say an investigation indicates the shooting happened during a drug deal.
The day after the shooting, ASU officials confirmed one of the homicide victims, Hall, was a student at the university.
Police charged Thomas Tuesday in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges. On Aug. 28, police arrested him on several charges, including burglary, while he was out on bond and awaiting trial for a 2017 murder charge.
Thomas’s bond is now $410,500.
