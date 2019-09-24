Tua gets help from younger brother Taulia at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is putting up some monstrous numbers in 2019. Through four games, the junior QB has 17 touchdown throws with zero interceptions. Part of the credit should go to his younger brother, true freshman Taulia Tagovailoa.
“We speak the same language,” said Tua. “Now that he knows our offense better, he asks me questions, and when I don’t have the answer, I ask coach Sark. so through his questions, Taulia is helping me get better because of his questions to me.”
Tua and the Tide return to SEC play Saturday, Sept. 28 with the league home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Ole Miss.
