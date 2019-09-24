Scammer steals from convenience stores across Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect in several theft by deception occurrences.
Investigators advise the suspect, a woman, has visited multiple convenience stores and pretends to be an employee from the businesses’ corporate office. She wears a similar company uniform and requests funds from the register or safe to conduct a transfer of funds between stores.
The suspect has reportedly stolen from multiple businesses using the same scam.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.